SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SLR Senior Investment from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $14.16. 33,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,650. SLR Senior Investment has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a market cap of $227.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SLR Senior Investment ( NASDAQ:SUNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 16.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.