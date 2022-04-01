SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €35.80 ($39.34) and last traded at €36.46 ($40.07). Approximately 172,232 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.92 ($40.57).

S92 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) price objective on SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €33.36 and a 200-day moving average of €37.41. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

