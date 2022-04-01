Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.

SMAR stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.36.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,863 shares of company stock worth $9,883,017. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Smartsheet by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Smartsheet by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

