Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $54.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $7,561,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,883,017. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 24.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

