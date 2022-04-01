SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of SMCAY stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79. SMC has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.89.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

