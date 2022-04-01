Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

SNOW opened at $229.13 on Friday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.45 and a 200-day moving average of $304.80.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

