Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

OTMO stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

