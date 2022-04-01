Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Up 6.2%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.83. 17,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 555,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sohu.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sohu.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $661.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.70. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 111.03%. The business had revenue of $192.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

