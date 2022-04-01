Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) rose 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.83. Approximately 17,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 555,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sohu.com in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $661.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.70. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 111.03%. The business had revenue of $192.99 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

