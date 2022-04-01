SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $399.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $361.00 to $399.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $322.37 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 105.01, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,431,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

