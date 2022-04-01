SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Down 6% Following Weak Earnings

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.84. 4,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,315,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Get SomaLogic alerts:

SLGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGC. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,501,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,995,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SomaLogic by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in SomaLogic by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,720,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.

About SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.