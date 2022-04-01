Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Sonoco Products worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 43.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 427.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

SON stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.00.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

