SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Down to $8.36

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $8.07. SOPHiA GENETICS shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 17 shares.

SOPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA GENETICS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SOPHiA GENETICS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35.

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 182.14%. On average, analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter worth about $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter worth about $32,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,441,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 796,173 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter worth about $7,889,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.