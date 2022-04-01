Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $580.40

Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 580.40 ($7.60) and traded as low as GBX 580.40 ($7.60). Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) shares last traded at GBX 580.40 ($7.60), with a volume of 68,853 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 580.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 580.40. The company has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 341.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44.
Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) Company Profile (LON:SOPH)
See Also
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.