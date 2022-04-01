Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE SOR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,069. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $47.50.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.
Source Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
