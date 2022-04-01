Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE SOR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,069. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Source Capital by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,728,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

