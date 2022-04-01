South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Short Interest Update

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,528,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,234,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after acquiring an additional 519,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,695 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE SJI traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.85. 1,629,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
