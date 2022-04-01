South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,800 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 220,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STSBF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. South Star Battery Metals has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

