South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,800 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 220,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:STSBF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. South Star Battery Metals has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.30.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
