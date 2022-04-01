SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SouthState in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SouthState’s FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

SSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.34.

SSB stock opened at $81.59 on Thursday. SouthState has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average is $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $420,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth $2,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in SouthState by 61.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,382,000 after acquiring an additional 817,881 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth $62,751,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState by 34.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 652,095 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SouthState (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.