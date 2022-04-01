Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $9.00 at Raymond James

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWN. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.17 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cook Street Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,508,000 after buying an additional 53,796,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

