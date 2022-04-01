Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Update

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the February 28th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of LOV stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Spark Networks has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $8.00.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($3.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.80). The business had revenue of $51.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

