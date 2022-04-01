Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Shares Down 14.3%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 273,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 234,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$6.38 million and a PE ratio of -7.00.
Sparta Capital Company Profile (CVE:SAY)
