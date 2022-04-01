Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPB. National Bank Financial raised Spectrum Brands to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut Spectrum Brands to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.14.

SPB remained flat at $$88.72 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,410. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average is $95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $107.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 8.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at about $26,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

