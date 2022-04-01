Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of SAVE stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 104,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,437. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.
Spirit Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.