Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of SAVE stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 104,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,437. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

