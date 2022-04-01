Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Update

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,300 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 598,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Splash Beverage Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,461. Splash Beverage Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc produces, distributes, and markets various beverages in the United States. The company offers hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance brand; and flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila brand. It also sells beverages and groceries online through qplash.com; produces premium wine under the Copa di Vino brand; and offers premium Pulpoloco Sangria.

