Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sportradar Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.58.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

