SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.88.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC traded up $3.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.53. 1,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,623. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.30.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.