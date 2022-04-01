SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
SPSC has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.88.
SPSC traded up $3.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.53. 1,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,623. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.30.
In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
