SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Brokerages expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) to report $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $5.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $75.16. The company had a trading volume of 33,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,279. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.