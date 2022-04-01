SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of SSR Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.79.

SSR Mining stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,176. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $407.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SSR Mining by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SSR Mining by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

