Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Short Interest Down 20.9% in March

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 729,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Stable Road Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.15. 515,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,693. Stable Road Acquisition has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

In other news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 388,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $1,046,165.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 218,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $736,597.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ( NASDAQ:MNTS Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Stable Road Acquisition in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

