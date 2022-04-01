Stableford Capital II LLC Buys 327 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,770.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 332,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after purchasing an additional 323,711 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,295.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 270,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after acquiring an additional 265,051 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,502.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after acquiring an additional 110,011 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,993,000 after buying an additional 70,701 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 442,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68,656 shares during the period.

VPU opened at $161.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.04. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.25 and a fifty-two week high of $163.22.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

