StableXSwap Hits Market Cap of $10.82 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. StableXSwap has a market cap of $10.82 million and approximately $294.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,506.23 or 0.99911291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00063118 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00030329 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002119 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.