Stakenet Trading 31.9% Lower This Week (XSN)

Stakenet (XSN) traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $5,982.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005314 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001907 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000832 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00172537 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00024800 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 129,239,246 coins and its circulating supply is 125,700,201 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

