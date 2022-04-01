State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,040,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $248.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $198.60 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.