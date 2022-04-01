State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,902 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $131,074,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $123,782,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Catalent by 136.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,324,000 after buying an additional 778,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 5,829.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 382,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after buying an additional 376,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $110.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $91.17 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

