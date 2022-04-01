State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after buying an additional 369,762 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,759,000 after buying an additional 72,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,649,000 after buying an additional 59,914 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,922,000 after buying an additional 1,006,759 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,169,000 after buying an additional 138,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.23.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $344.10 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $272.14 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.55 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

