State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $58.06 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $41.84 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

