State of Michigan Retirement System Has $13.06 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $472.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $448.27 and its 200-day moving average is $463.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.71 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.