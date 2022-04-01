State of Michigan Retirement System Has $13.93 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $164.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.77.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.