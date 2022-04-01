State of Michigan Retirement System Has $14.98 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,383 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,028,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,303 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $594,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 17.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $464,734,000 after acquiring an additional 173,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $349.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.79 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.91.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

