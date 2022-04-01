State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of LKQ by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

LKQ stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

