State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $713.50.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $684.96 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $504.05 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $668.54 and a 200-day moving average of $655.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.