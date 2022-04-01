State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

