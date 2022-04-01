State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 600 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 38,376 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 246,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 70.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 304,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after buying an additional 61,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

