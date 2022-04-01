State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $407.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.58 and a 52-week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Several research firms have commented on DPZ. UBS Group dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.19.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

