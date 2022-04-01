Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Steelcase also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.150 EPS.

Shares of SCS stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.77. 42,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,468. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,933.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,858,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,103,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 169,914 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 115,372 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

