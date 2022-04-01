STERIS (NYSE:STE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,562. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STERIS has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $248.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 0.65.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,469 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in STERIS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,803,000 after buying an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in STERIS by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in STERIS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

