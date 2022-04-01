Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.78. 8,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,268. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.