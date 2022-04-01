Stevens Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after buying an additional 818,513 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth approximately $55,918,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 168.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after acquiring an additional 261,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after acquiring an additional 258,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 860,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,537,000 after acquiring an additional 246,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $103.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

