Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 8,599 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $76.95 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

