Stevens Capital Management LP Has $542,000 Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $559.75.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $422.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $455.93 and its 200-day moving average is $493.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $335.24 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

